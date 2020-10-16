Acquire relevant knowledge, skills, Rosey tells farmers

MIRI: Farmers in the state especially those in Bekenu are urged to take farming seriously by acquiring relevant knowledge and skills from the Agriculture Department as well as other related government agencies.

Doing so would help them boost their income, said Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus.

“Farming is a business. There are plenty of opportunities in this (farming) field including food processing. Furthermore, we have fertile soil here.

“Therefore, I would like to encourage our people to be involved seriously in farming, especially now that we are in the era of modern farming,” she said.

She gave this advice after officiating at Bekenu Agriculture Community Outreach Programme in Bekenu multipurpose hall on Wednesday.

According to her, the Agriculture Department as well other related government agencies are always readily available to assist and render their services to help local farmers further develop themselves and widen their scope of knowledge.

“We see various opportunities available nowadays. For example, each constituency is provided with four different agriculture courses annually, especially to help farmers equip themselves with the needed skills and knowledge in farming,” she said.

All these assistances, she added, are provided by the government as it wants to see local farmers market their produce not only in the ‘tamu’ or nearby markets, but also globally.

“We are thankful that our Agriculture Ministry through the Agriculture Department is aggressive in disseminating knowledge, skills as well as information on various types of farming to help farmers nationwide.

“With all these assistances, it is now up to them to move forward and explore the various opportunities in the industry,” she pointed out.

At the function, Rosey presented certificates of participation to 150 Bekenu residents who had attended courses held by the Agriculture Department.

Also present at the ceremony were Miri agriculture officer Jackson Nanta Bernabas Baiee, Subis district officer Jamali Busri and community leaders in Bekenu.