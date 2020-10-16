Armed Forces delivers food baskets to public in red zones affected by CMCO

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): The Royal Malaysia Army (ATM) is rendering its services to help in the delivery of food baskets to members of the community who need them.

A total of 24 personnel from the “71 KPD Angkut Kompeni” and “5 SSB” assisted the Sabah Disaster Management Agency under the initiative of the City Hall to deliver the food baskets.

Two units of five-tonnes and three-tonnes trucks were used in the deliveries.

In the statement issued today, it was mentioned that ATM remains committed to help the community despite the worsening Covid-19 situation in Sabah.

“By adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set, the food baskets are distributed to the affected members of the community residing within the red zone areas due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” it said.

As of Oct 15, a total of 26,178 food baskets have been distributed at seven districts in Sabah namely Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.