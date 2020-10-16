CMCO in 11 districts in Sabah superseded by state-wide Movement Control Order

KOTA KINABALU: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed in 11 districts of the state previously has been superseded by the implementation of the state-wide CMCO implemented from Tuesday (Oct 13), says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

In a statement today, he said the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the new state-wide movement control order was based on the guidelines issued by the National Security Council (MKN) yesterday, therefore, all PKPB SOPs issued previously were not applicable.

Masidi said, however, the SOP for 10 localities where the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been imposed would remain the same as before.

“Entrepreneurs or traders in the economic, industrial and business sectors are allowed to operate and do not need to apply for permission from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (COVID-19) to operate (during the CMCO).

“However, the following activities are not allowed to operate during the CMCO period, namely night markets, farmers’ markets, tamu markets; premises and entertainment clubs including nightclubs, pubs, cinemas and gambling centres; as well as massage parlors, reflexology, facial and nail treatment centres,” he said.

On Monday (Oct 12), Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the whole of Sabah would be subjected to the CMCO until Oct 26.

Masidi said for further queries, the public may contact the State Disaster Management Operations Room (COVID-19) through the portal: command.sabah.gov.my or Facebook at ‘fb.com/sabahcovid‘ or Twitter ‘sabahcovid’ or by calling the hotline: 088 -369430 between 8 am and 8 pm. — Berrnama