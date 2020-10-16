CMCO: Movement permit application forms can be dowloaded from PDRM’s Facebook page — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Application forms for movement permits in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya which are currently under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) can be obtained from the nearest police station or downloaded from the official Facebook page of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, the completed form should be submitted to the nearest police station to obtain the signature of the station chief with an official stamp, and produced when going through roadblocks.

“For example, if someone were to go from Johor to Kedah, they have to pass through Selangor, they need to get a letter of permission from the police.

“The police are making the process easier for the public, where one can download the form from the PDRM Facebook page, and then print and fill it up prior to heading to the nearest police station to get the signature of the station chief,” he said during his virtual press conference broadcast on Facebook.

He said the move was also to prevent the public from crowding at the police station to get the clearance letter.

Meanwhile, he encouraged employers and department heads to allow employees located in red zones to work from home.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said PDRM had detained 390 individuals for flouting the RMCO, with 386 of them compounded and four remanded.

On the ‘Ops Benteng’ operation to protect the country’s borders, he said a total of 23 illegal immigrants and three smugglers were arrested Wednesday, with five boats and five vehicles seized.

Apart from that, he said 48,461 individuals had returned to the country from July 24 till Wednesday, and of the total, 9,477 were currently undergoing compulsory quarantine and another 381 had been taken to hospital for treatment, while 38,603 individuals had been discharged and allowed to return home. – Bernama