Communications, multimedia service providers should provide best service to consumers – MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has called on communications and multimedia service providers to always provide the best service to consumers as stipulated in the contract between them.

The commission, in a statement today, said the service included during installation, quality of the service when in use, fast and accurate management of user complaints, as well as treating consumers well and professionally.

Consumers, it said, could lodge complaints if the communication and multimedia services provided is not up to expectation to the service providers as stipulated in the General Consumer Code of Practice (GCC).

“If the solution offered is not satisfactory, the affected consumers can make follow-up complaints at the MCMC Complaints Portal via the link https://aduan.skmm.gov.my. Consumers also have the right to terminate the contract, subject to the terms and conditions of the contract,” it said.

However, MCMC said, the service provider would not be able to provide the best service to consumers if there is no cooperation from the latter to solve the problems.

“The consumer’s rights does not apply if this responsibility (to cooperate with service providers to solve problems) is not carried out by consumers,” it said, adding that MCMC will continue to ensure that communications and multimedia service providers provide the best quality of service to consumers. — Bernama