Covid-19: Contact tracing for two positive construction workers underway

KUCHING (Oct 16): Close contact tracing is being carried out in relation to two positive cases that were reported at the construction sites of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and old Intan Sarawak building, informed the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“A total of 271 workers have been screened. Of that number, a total of 176 were on-site construction workers, 81 contractor staff and 14 employees at the old Intan Sarawak building,” it said in a statement Friday.

Meanwhile, SDMC also informed that the Malaysian Immigration Department of Sarawak has made 25 arrests from an operation that was carried out on Thursday.

“Of that total, 17 were male workers at the SGH construction site while eight were male workers at the old Intan Sarawak building,” it said.

On Thursday, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference that two new positive cases were foreign workers.

“Case 756 and 757 are Indonesians from West Indonesia who entered Sarawak on Oct 12 and underwent medical and Covid-19 screening at a private hospital as requirement before starting work. They are found to entered the State illegally and did not undergo 14 days quarantine like other visitors from overseas,” he was quoted as saying.

The multi-agency Covid-19 operation on Thursday was conducted at construction sites where the two workers had earlier been found positive for Covid-19.

The discovery led to the SDMC’s decision to tighten the state’s border control to stem the flow of illegal immigrants who might be infected by the Covid-19 virus.