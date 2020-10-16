Covid-19: No new cases recorded in Sarawak today, 2 clusters remain active

KUCHING (Oct 16): Sarawak recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 759.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that there were two recovery and discharged cases. They were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Sibu Hospital respectively.

To date, 696 or 91.7 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 44 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of these, 27 cases are being treated at SGH, eight cases at Miri Hospital, seven at Bintulu Hospital and two at Sibu Hospital,” it said.

The two clusters, the Bah Arnab cluster and Putra cluster, in the state remain active.

The Bah Arnab cluster in Kuching has four cases recorded to date. A total of 40 persons have been screened, and 36 close contacts were found negative.

The Putra cluster in Bintulu did not record any new positive cases, maintaining the total infections in this cluster at six persons including the index case, with one of them being detected and recorded in Selangor. As of 12pm Friday, 160 persons were tested negative, while 24 are still awaiting results. A total of 75 persons were screened for the second time (Day 10), in which 35 have been tested negative and 40 individuals are still awaiting results.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs), there were six new ones, with one awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,874 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 131 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 1,866 individuals at 23 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 26,519.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.5 per cent of total cases.