Covid-19: Record 409 cases of recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the worrying increase in new Covid-19 cases at 589 yesterday, there was good news as the number of patients recovering from the disease also hit a new peak with 409 cases in the country.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in announcing the details, said the total number of people who recovered was 12,014 or 66.3 per cent from the overall cases.

Commenting further on new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 586 new cases were local transmissions while three were import cases from individuals who returned from Indonesia, two cases and one case from Ukraine.

“From local transmissions, 453 were Malaysians and 133 cases involving non-citizens, while Sabah still having the highest infection among states, with 304 cases or 51.6 per cent,” he told a virtual media conference via the Health Ministry Facebook site yesterday.

With the development, he said the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country have surpassed 18,000, at 18,129 with 5,945 active infection cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of positive cases being treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have fallen to 103 cases with 31 cases requiring ventilator assistance.

There were three more deaths yesterday bringing the cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 170 cases or 0.9 per cent from the total overall cases while four new clusters were detected.

“Death case number 168th involved a 54-year-old Malaysian woman at Queen Elizabeth Hospital with underlying health issues such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease as well as thyroid gland problem,” he said.

“Death case 169th was a non-Malaysian man, 68, from Tawau Hospital who had a history of diabetes and death case number 170th involved a non-citizen woman aged 100 who was treated at the Duchess of Kent Hospital. — Bernama