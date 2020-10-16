First global summit on Covid-19 therapy to be held in UiTM

KUCHING: The first global summit on Viral-Immunology and Antivirus therapy of Covid-19 will be held at UiTM here from November 25 to 26.

Jontly organised by Asia-China Education and Culture (ACEC) Association, the summit is the special edition of Innovative Science and Technologies Research and Education (InnoSTRE) hybrid conference which offers participants a choice to attend and engage in face-to-face interactions with audiences or optionally utilise the use of online meeting software or applications that do not require the participants to gather at one venue.

ACEC Association executive director Channing Yang said the main objective of this conference is to provide a platform for local and international participants from both academic and industrial sectors to present their authoritative knowledge and the most up-to-date research findings.

He said the conference would also provide the opportunity for the participants to highlight the most recent innovation in science and technology developments and identifying emerging and future areas of growth and collaboration in embracing the post-Covid-19 challenges.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports of Sarawak; the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Research of Sarawak; Sarawak Education Department; Sarawak Convention Bureau; Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, and the Government of Phuket Province, Thailand; Thailand’s Ministry of Education, Indonesia’s Sunbass District Government, Indonesia’s Bandung Education Department, and Indonesia’s Consulate General in Kuching.

He said at the same time the ‘Belt and Road’ University Asean Tour Exhibition would also be launched.

“In this meeting, invited guests will present their experience in scientific research and education cooperation between Asean countries and China under the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative under the new crown epidemic,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Yang said the theme of the meeting is ‘Strengthening China-Asean International Cooperation in Scientific Research and Education under the New Crown Epidemic’.

He said the conference provides a platform for governments, scholars, business people and the public from many countries to strengthen cooperation in epidemic prevention and economic recovery based on education and research cooperation, and jointly promote regional common development.

He said on November 26, universities and research institutions from various countries will participate in the theme forum to build a research and education cooperation platform for universities and research institutions in domestic and Asean countries, deepen the promotion of the ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation partnership, and establish a long-term stable cooperation mechanism to integrate the resources of governments, universities and educational institutions of various countries to create a community

with a shared future for mankind.

He said the second edition of the conference will be held in Phuket, Thailand from December 2 to 3.

For more information about the InnoSTRE and the ‘Belt and Road’ University-Asean Touring Exhibition, email to [email protected]

For the ACEC Association, visit www.acecassociation.org.