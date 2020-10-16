Fuel prices: RON95, 97 up 1 sen, diesel up 5 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 17 Oktober 2020 Sehingga 23 Oktober 2020. pic.twitter.com/qisMHBoVYC — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) October 16, 2020

KUCHING: Fuel prices are up across the board this week, with RON97 and RON95 recording a one sen price increase, while diesel will go up by five sen.

The price of RON97 will be set at RM1.98 per litre while RON95 will be priced at RM1.68 per litre after the price changes take place at midnight (Oct 16) tonight.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.74 per litre after the revision.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Oct 23.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.