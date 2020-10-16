Hawkers move to temporary site ahead of schedule

SIBU: The Tiong Hua Road Market hawkers will move to temporary site at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong here tomorrow (Oct 17),.

This was disclosed by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Albert Tiang who added that works to erect 11 canopies had been completed ahead of schedule, enabling hawkers to move in earlier.

“Initially, we target to complete the setting up of canopies within 10 days (works began on Tuesday), and relocate the hawkers to the temporary site before end of this month.

“But the work was completed earlier and hawkers can move there on Saturday (Oct 17) and start trading,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

For now, the 36 hawkers are operating in front of Tiong Hua Road Market building, which is now off-limits to public following the discovery of cracks on its walls.

Tiang had said relocating hawkers to the temporary site behind Nur Sejahtera Clinic at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong is a temporary measure to enable them to continue running their operations.

He added that hawkers would trade there for about four months, before being relocated to the temporary site opposite Doremon Superstore in Jalan Chew Siik Hiong.

He pointed out that steel structures for the stalls would be erected at the parking zone opposite the superstore.

According to Tiang, SMC aims to relocate the hawkers to this site before the next Chinese New Year.

However SMC hoped to rush for earlier completion of setting up the temporary stalls so that the hawkers could move in before the lunar new year.

Earlier, Tiang said SMC was still waiting for Public Works Department (JKR)’s report on the condition of the Tiong Hua Road Market building which was established in 1975.

Once JKR has confirmed that the property is unsafe the market building would be demolished and rebuilt.