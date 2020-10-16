More than 1,400 immigration personnel monitoring Sarawak checkpoints

TEBEDU: The Immigration Department in Sarawak has placed 1,442 staff to control entry at the main checkpoints in the state in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Immigration director, Datuk Ken Leben said yesterday, the department would continue to step up surveillance at the nine entry points between Sarawak and Kalimantan in Indonesia, four checkpoints at the border with Brunei and one entry point with Sabah.

“Apart from that, Sarawak Immigration is also responsible for the security of 10 ports and seven airports throughout Sarawak,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Our Border, Our Dignity’ programme organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Immigration. Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here.

The event was officiated at by Sarawak MACC director Mohd Zaki Hassan.

According to Ken, Sarawak Immigration is also intensifying the installation of

biometric face recognition system at Kuching International Airport.

“Apart from that, the blacklisted visitor management system is also in place at all Immigration offices apart from installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) at all entry points in the effort to boost the level of national security,” he added. — Bernama