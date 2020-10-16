Police, Sesco cut electricity of 10 premises in Siburan, Beratok and Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Oct 16): 10 premises in Siburan, Beratok and Batu Kawa had their electricity supply cut off yesterday for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling operations.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, the 10 premises comprise six coffee shops, one telecommunications shop, one residential unit and two shophouse units, whose nature of business could not be verified.

“This is part of our continuous effort to tackle illegal gambling operations in the district,” Aidil said in a statement today.

He added that the operation was carried out together with Sesco under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.

Meanwhile, the public are advised to come forward with any relevant information of similar operations in their area by calling the Padawan District Police headquarters at 082-862233.