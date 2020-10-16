Report: Umno should be given DPM post, says Tajuddin as party threatens to withdraw support for Perikatan

KUCHING (Oct 16): An Umno leader may have today revealed what the party wants from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for its continued support for Perikatan Nasional amid Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s move to unseat the prime minister.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman told The Star that the party should be given a deputy prime minister’s post.

He also did not deny the possibility that Umno could back Anwar, who is the PKR president and leader of Pakatan Harapan, if the party’s fresh demands are not met.

“We contributed the highest number of seats in Parliament so maybe the deputy prime minister post should be given to us,” he told the national daily.

There are currently no deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet as Muhyiddin has decided to instead appoint four senior ministers including Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is in-charge of security.

Claiming that Umno had not been given due recognition despite its contribution to the ruling coalition, Tajuddin said even those like Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and nine other MPs who had quit PKR to join Perikatan were appointed into the federal Cabinet.

“Even PAS, which is a smaller party compared to Umno, was given important positions. This is causing dissatisfaction among Umno members.

“Umno was given portfolios related to science, innovation and unity where we cannot do much. We should have been given portfolios related to economics, commerce and agriculture instead,” he said, adding that Umno was not after “power for the sake of power” but to serve the people better.

While he did not dismiss the possibility that Umno could withdraw its support for Perikatan and back Anwar, who recently claimed to have the majority in Parliament, Tajuddin insisted that Umno would not work with DAP.

“Umno made its stance known long ago that it would not work with anyone allied with DAP. Without DAP, we are willing to talk,” he said.

On Wednesday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party was mulling withdrawing support for Perikatan and putting in black and white, new terms to continue its political cooperation with the ruling coalition.

He said the decision was also made based on the political situation in the country after opposition leader Anwar had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, that day.

Prior to the audience with the king, Anwar had claimed that he had the backing in parliament to be prime minister but on Wednesday, he apparently gave no proof of support to the king.

Istana Negara Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement after the audience, that the king had advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional took power in February this year after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government brought about by the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.