Self-reflect, don’t drag country into another political turmoil – Al-Sultan Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised all politicians in the country to engage themselves in self-reflection so as to avoid the country from being dragged once again into an uncertain political scene.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement issued by Istana Negara today said His Majesty gave the advice as the country was already facing various problems and a difficult future due to the threats of COVID-19.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also repeated the advice for all members of Parliament to show maturity in politics and to understand the grievances of the people and not to neglect public wellbeing, which was included in his Royal Address when gracing the opening of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament in May.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also stressed that politicians should not end their disagreement in opinions with hostility but instead to resolve problems through consultation and legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“On this blessed Friday, Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to pray for our beloved country to be blessed with peace and serenity so that the prosperity and the wellbeing of the country and the people are always protected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadil said the King also decreed all mosques nationwide to hold solat hajat (prayers of need) and doa selamat to seek Allah’s protection from the threats of COVID-19 and for the pandemic to be eradicated immediately and effectively in the country.

He said His Majesty’s decree came following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, besides the emergence of several new COVID-19 clusters in Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Labuan.

“Hence, His Majesty also called on all Malaysians to play their part and remain disciplined in complying with the standard operating procedures and the new norms to help curb the spread of COVID-19 for the sake of their safety and the country’s wellbeing,” he said. — Bernama