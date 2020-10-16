TYT presents titles, medals to 100 recipients

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud presented various state titles and medals to 100 recipients at Dewan Besar Astana Negeri yesterday.

Leading the recipients was Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah, who received the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK).

Other JBK recipients were Sibuti member of parliament Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Sarawak Islamic Council senior coordinator (Al Quran teachers) Amnah Ayub.

The Service Excellence Medal (PPC) went to State Deputy Attorney General Saferi Ali, Betong Resident Friday Belik, Protocol and State Events Management Unit director Azlan Ali Badri, and former Public Works Department deputy director (asset management) Junaidi Sahadan.

The ceremony also saw 16 persons receiving the Darjah Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) and 35 others receiving the Darjah Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK).

A total 42 persons received the Darjah Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB), including a posthumous award for the late Dr Muhamad Hatta Mohd Ramlee – a veterinary officer who passed away last year.

Among those present for the ceremony were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha.