Yong stands by her Facebook post on Rantau Panjang road project after giving statement to police



Yong speaks to reporters outside the Kuching District Police headquarters after providing her statement today.

KUCHING: Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong is not backing down from her statement that was posted on Facebook regarding the substandard road specifications in Rantau Panjang, Batu Kawa recently.

Her post has since seen Political Secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai lodging a police report on Oct 14 alleging that Yong had made a defamatory and baseless accusation against the RM3.3 million road project.

“I would like to point out that whatever I said, I stand by it,” said Yong to reporters after providing her statement to the police at the Kuching District Police headquarters today.

According to her, the statements made in her posts were all true, as she had personally gone to the ground and listened to the grouses of the residents in the area.

She also said that her post merely showed a comparison of the engineering specifications of road projects between the GPS government and the former PH government.

“The road project in Rantau Panjang only has a thickness of half an inch whereas the road projects under the former PH government has a road thickness of four inches,” she added.

She also mentioned that the project is to upgrade or construct tar sealed roads which connects 600 houses to the secondary or main road in the area, totalling about 33km in length.

This, she added, has also raised another concern as affected homeowners or landowners are required to sign a document to allow the implementation of the project on their private land.

“In actual fact, whether they (homeowners or landowners) agree or not, they have no choice but to sign the document and agree to the project,” said Yong.

She also cited a few paragraphs from the said document which allegedly also waived the rights of those affected to lodge any type of complaints regarding the project.

“I am quite disappointed with what SUPP and their leaders are doing, when we try to convey or bring out the problems which the people are facing. Instead of fixing the problem, they (SUPP) lodged a police report and want the police to investigate the matter,” she added.

She further mentioned that the correct attitude or way is to follow the proper engineering specifications regardless of whether or not such projects are being carried out on state or private land.

“As a wakil rakyat (people’s representative), it is not wrong for me to raise issues which are faced by the people who needs my help,” she added.

On another note, she also said her team of lawyers are contemplating to take legal action against Tan Kai for his defamatory allegations against her that was printed in two Chinese newspapers today.

Also present was Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen who said SUPP as a political party should not be beyond criticism.

“As a political party or leader, you are not beyond criticism, any statements that you are unhappy with, you will resort to all means and ways to intimidate critics which is uncalled for,” said Chong.

The police are currently investigating the case under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.