Zuraida calls for immediate probe on fireman attacked during fire fighting operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has called for immediate investigation into the case of a fireman who was allegedly assaulted during a fire fighting operation near the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue station yesterday.

“Personally, I feel slighted and upset when watching the video (on the incident) because as a fireman, he (victim) is a frontliner who works tirelessly and whose sacrifice should be appreciated by the public.

“The society should respect the duties performed by firefighters as it has been proven that they shoulder a heavy responsibility in maintaining public safety and order,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said the fireman concerned had lodged a police report on the incident.

A video on the incident had gone viral. It showed a man acting aggressively and punching a fireman before he was then arrested.

Meanwhile, Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, in a statement, said the police have arrested the suspect who allegedly punched a fireman during a fire-fighting operation at Jalan Suakasih, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Selangor yesterday.

He said the fireman was dousing the flame on a car which caught fire in a road crash when the suspect, in his 30s and claimed to be the car owner, attempted to go near the vehicle.

Despite being ordered by the fire team to cooperate, the suspect became aggressive and hurled insults towards the fireman before punching him on the left arm, he said, adding that the suspect was apprehended by the fire team with the help of passers-by.

He said the police would obtain an order to remand the suspect today for investigation under Section 186 and 353 of the Penal Code. — Bernama