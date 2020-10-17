26,178 food baskets distributed to seven districts

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 26,178 food baskets have been distributed to seven districts in Sabah up to October 15, said Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing minister Shahelmey Yahya.

He said in reference to Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun’s announcement regarding the distribution of food basket aid to the Covid-19 target group, the distribution is actively and well implemented.

“Until October 15, a total of 26,178 food baskets have been distributed in seven districts namely Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang,” said Shahelmey in a statement here yesterday.

“Daily distribution of food basket assistance on October 15, was 4,517 and as follows: Lahad Datu District: 1,088, Semporna area: 1,647, Kunak District: 401 and Tawau District: 800.

“Starting October 14, the districts involved in the distribution of food baskets is as follows: Sandakan District: 71, Kota Kinabalu District: 410 and Penampang Area: 100,” he said.

Shahelmey said the distribution of food baskets for Papar started on October 15, Putatan district yesterday, followed by Tuaran district on October 18, and Kota Belud district on October 19.