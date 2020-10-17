Borneo esports online tourney kicks off

KUCHING: MyBorneo E-Force Invitational 2020 – the biggest esports online tournament in Borneo – kicked off yesterday at Sesa Esports Mini Hub at D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan.

The month-long tournament was jointly launched by federal Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican virtually from his office in Putrajaya, and Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“MyBorneo E-Force Invitational is a good platform for local amateur gamers to compete with their counterparts from Brunei and Indonesia and it offers them the opportunity to improve their performances and standard,” said Reezal.

“There are four titles to be contested namely PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Dota 2 and Moto GP PC which offers a total prize money of RM10,000,” he said, adding that the tournament attracted a lot of interest from the gaming community in Borneo.

“The organisers received an overwhelming registration of 3,000 participants, representing 256 teams, in just two days after the tournament was announced,” said Reezal.

The tournament will be held online, starting with PUBG (Oct 16-18), MotoGP 20 PC (Oct 23-25), Dota 2 (Oct 30-Nov 1) and MLBB (Nov 6-8).

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim congratulated Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa) for the setting up of the Esports Mini Hub, a joint effort with Serba Dinamik, and helping the government with the development of esports in the state.

“This Mini Hub has the proper facilities where gamers can train systematically and comprehensively. Sesa has been entrusted by the government to search and groom potential gamers who can compete at international competitions.

“Through Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) last year, Sesa has identified 16 gamers who will represent Sarawak in the 20th Sukma in Johor next April,” said Abdul Karim.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Youth and Sports Department, Sarawak director Azura Sarbin, Serba Dinamik IT Solution Sdn Bhd general manager Abdul Qaiyum Alidin and Sesa president Afiq Fadhli Narawi.