Call to ban gambling, drinking make Sabahans dislike PAS, says APS

KOTA KINABALU: The call made by a PAS leader Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali to ban gambling and clampdown on alcohol consumption in the country make the people in Sabah, especially the natives, dislike and reject the party, said Angkatan Perpaduan Sabah (APS).

Its vice president, Paul Kadau, said such a call shows the PAS central leaders are insensitive and do not respect the culture, tradition and customs of the people of Sabah.

“We, especially the natives in Sabah, are not used to and don’t like the doctrine practised by PAS which are too extreme. It makes us more worried to know that this may be expanded to Sabah through the newly-appointed Nominated Assemblyman of PAS Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

“Definitely PAS will prohibit the traditional alcoholic drinks of the indigenous people in Sabah during the Kaamatan Festival or at other traditional events.

“Will they (PAS) agree to defend the culture and tradition of the people of Sabah, especially on the Kaamatan Festival, Christmas and New Year celebrations and so on, which are always being celebrated by the people of Sabah?” he said in a statement.

Dr Aliakbar, who is also Sabah PAS Secretary, is one of the six newly-appointed State Nominated Assemblymen and his appointment is also the first for his party in the history of Sabah State Legislative Assembly. The inclusion of a PAS representative in the State Legislative Assembly also draws a lot of objections and criticism from various quarters.

Dr Aliakbar has then appointed Herman Obi, who is a Christian, as his Special Officer (Inter-Racial Relations), as proof of PAS’ commitment in defending the welfare of the people across the racial and religious beliefs.

Dr Aliakbar is confident that Obi’s appointment will further strengthen the relationship between the multi-racial community in Sabah, and thus proving the seriousness of PAS Sabah in defending the welfare of the people, across racial and religious beliefs.

“I think Obi’s appointment is meaningless or not effective because Sabah PAS clearly cannot change the doctrine practised by the party’s central leaders.

“(But) if Sabah PAS can change the party constitution, that will probably be effective,” he said.