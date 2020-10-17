Covid-19: 5 new clusters identified in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Ministry of Health (MOH) today identified five more new Covid-19 clusters, bringing the total number of current active clusters in the country, to date, to 81.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the clusters were the Teduh Cluster in Lahad Datu, Sabah and the Menara Cluster identified in Gombak, Petaling, Klang, Sepang and Hulu Langat districts in Selangor; Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Cheras districts in Kuala Lumpur; Larut, Matang and Selama districts in Perak and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya.

“The other three clusters are the Keladi Cluster in Klang district, Selangor; Sentral Cluster in Kepong, Cheras and Titiwangsa, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Bah Bemban Cluster in Dungun district, Terengganu,” he said at a virtual press conference posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

Elaborating on the clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said the Teduh Cluster index case (the 13,000th case) had been identified as a result of screening of individuals with a history of travel from the high-risk district of Semporna on Oct 6 and was admitted to Lahad Datu Hospital.

Close contact screening has identified 10 more positive cases for the cluster making the total number at 11 cases, he said.

For the Menara Cluster, its index case (namely, the 16,041st case) was identified after the screening of a symptomatic individual on Oct 9 who was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor.

Close contact screenings had identified 32 more positive cases making the total number until today at 33 cases.

“For the Keladi Cluster, the index case for the cluster, the 17,381st, was identified as a result of close contact screening on Oct 13 and admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital. Close contact screenings identified 25 more positive cases and the total number of positive cases detected is 26,” he said.

On the Sentral Cluster, the index case for the cluster was the 18,676th case, which is also the 176th death, was tested positive as a result of the screening of a death at a medical centre on Oct 16 and so far there were five positive cases.

For the Bah Bemban Cluster, the index case for the cluster (namely the 12,082nd case) was tested positive after a screening of the victim upon returning from high a risk area (Sabah) on Oct 3 and was admitted to Hulu Terengganu Hospital, Kuala Berang.

Close contact screenings had been conducted and, so far, there were12 positive cases in the cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said there was an increase in positive cases in 32 active clusters while another 49 clusters recorded zero increase today.

Among the clusters that recorded the highest positive cases were the Remand Prison Cluster which recorded 160 cases, the Utama Cluster (42), the Tembok Cluster (38), the Tujuh Serangkai Cluster (30) and the Seberang Perai Prison Cluster which recorded 26 cases.

One cluster, the Ara Cluster, ended, bringing the total number of clusters that had ended after 28 days of monitoring and not recording a case to 105 clusters. – Bernama