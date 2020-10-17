Foreigners positive for Covid-19 not our workers — Weida firms

KUCHING: The management of Weida Works Sdn Bhd and Weida Kayangan Sdn Bhd refutes rumours on social media that the two foreigners who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday are their Sarawak General Hospital site workers.

“We wish to clarify that the workers identified as case 756 and 757 are not our site workers. Case 756 and 757 have contacted us expressing their wish to work at our site. Based on our stringent Standard Operating Procedures, we require all potential workers to undergo swab tests. We only consider such candidates for employment only upon issuance of negative results thereafter,” said a statement issued on Thursday night.

However, upon having their tests done at a private hospital, they subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Prior to this, none of these workers had been allowed to enter the company’s project site, said the statement.

“We have therefore reported and put these cases into the good hands of the Health Ministry. We would like to reassure the public that we are undertaking all the necessary measures in a stringent manner, for as long as they are required of us to ensure the wellbeing of our staff, and our community at large.”

Earlier, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a press conference identified the duo as illegal immigrants, and did not adhere to the SOP of undergoing 14 days quarantine upon entry into the state.