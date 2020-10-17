G3 appoints Dr James Tee as Executive Director

KUCHING: G3 Global Berhad, an associate company of Green Packet Berhad, today announced the appointment of Dr James Tee as non-independent executive director to drive the company’s strategic thrusts in the space of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Key among G3 Global’s strategic initiatives will be the realisation of an AI park to position Malaysia as the AI and digital hub for Asean.

Conceptually designed to agglomerate AI-driven and cloud-powered technologies to accelerate the development of next generation products and services such as smart city, mobility, retail, education and healthcare as well as robotics, fintech and blockchain, the AI park is expected to be the first for Malaysia and Asean.

G3 Global executive chairman, Datuk Wan Khalik Bin Wan Muhammad said: “We are very pleased to welcome Dr James Tee to boost the delivery of our strategic vision to become Malaysia’s leading company in the AI and IOT space. Dr Tee brings with him immense experience in management and consulting that will be totally valuable for our ground-breaking initiatives.”

Dr Tee is a senior executive with more than 20 years of extensive expertise in strategic planning, value engineering, best practice execution and continuous business improvement across multiple fields such as smart city development, investment, asset management, insurance and strategic management consulting.

He was previously CEO of several public-listed and non-listed companies, including Medini Iskandar Malaysia, as well as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.

“I am exhilarated to have the opportunity to strategise and orchestrate the delivery of Malaysia’s and Asean’s first AI park. The convergence of digital technologies at incredible speed is going to transform the way we live, work and play.

“In collaboration with leading global players from around the world, we will lay the foundation for Malaysia to take the quantum leap in AI and IOT that will spur tremendous growth and investment, especially in E&E and technology manufacturing & services,” enthused Dr Tee.

Dr Tee is the author of the best-selling book “Malaysian Real Estate Industry – Value Creation Strategies” and was Honorary Secretary of the Malaysian REIT Managers Association.

A Commonwealth Scholar, he holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science & Metallurgy from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and was awarded a First Class Honours Degree in Bachelor of Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

