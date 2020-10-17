Mother, son jailed for illegal entry

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here sentenced a foreign woman and her 18-year-old son who claimed to be born in Sabah to two months’ jail, and told them not to come back without proper travel documents again after being deported back to their country of origin.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat imposed the sentence on Sarron Hadji Jamsuri and her kid Dindin Musin after both the accused persons pleaded guilty to their separate charges under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years and whipping, upon conviction.

“The court views this offence as serious one, after being deported back please don’t come back here again, once deported back please get your documents done and you can enter here using passport,” the judge reminded the accused.

When inquired by court whether she can pay a fine, Sarron said she had no relatives here as she claimed that all her family members were arrested.

Sarron also said that she was first came to Sabah when she was 10 and after two years she got married, she had once went back to Philippines and came back again here, which she claimed to be the last time she visited Philippines until now.

“My parents died here, my husband also from Philippines and all my family members were apprehended and my husband is still in lockup now,” explained Sarron.

The court ordered Sarron and Dindin to serve their jail terms from the date of their arrests on October 4 and after completing their jail sentences, the judge also ordered the accused persons to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action.

Meanwhile, Sarron’s son Dindin claimed that he was born here when inquired by court since when he came to Sabah.

“I’m single, age 18 and I was born here, I have relatives in Jolo,” Dindin claimed.

The judge did not impose whipping sentence on Dindin.

Another accused Lalik Ismail, 39, also received a similar sentence for committing a similar offence.

Sarron and Dindin were arrested at the City area while Lalik was nabbed in Menggatal.

The prosecution informed the court that the record showed that both Dindin and Lalik had no previous conviction.

Before ending the proceedings, the judge thanked everyone in the courtroom and urged everybody to stay safe during this trying time.