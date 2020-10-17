New Timberland Medical Centre to be built at Naim Kuching Paragon

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies and Timberland Medical Centre (TMC) have announced the development of a new hospital at Naim Kuching Paragon, Naim’s flagship development here.

The new centre will occupy a five-acre area within Naim Kuching Paragon, which is situated at Batu Lintang Road.

Established in 1994, TMC is a well-known private hospital in Sarawak and greater Borneo.

It is currently situated at the Mile 3 roundabout at Rock Road.

TMC board of directors and executive committee member Charis Goh said the new site was confirmed after an in-depth study of various site options.

“For the past 26 years, the founding doctors have steadfastly built up the current TMC facility with a firm belief in affordable and quality healthcare for all. Looking ahead, notwithstanding the Covid-19 situation, we stay committed to build on that legacy for future generations, so that TMC remains the hospital of choice for our patients, doctors, and staff in Kuching, Sarawak and beyond,” said Goh.

She explained Naim Kuching Paragon was selected due to its strategic location in the heart of the city, a short drive away from the Sarawak General Hospital and the Kuching International Airport, as well as the existing site, which can be redeveloped as a complementary healthcare facility.

She said the new purpose-built hospital will provide a state-of-the-art healing environment, and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The proposed 200-bed hospital will offer a wider range of healthcare services such as radiation oncology to complement TMC’s existing suite of medical services, and will improve the private healthcare offerings in Sarawak.

Naim Group deputy managing director Christina Wong thanked TMC for making Naim Kuching Paragon the home of its new hospital.

“We are excited to have a reputable brand like TMC as part of our Naim Kuching Paragon family. Indeed, we are honoured by TMC’s trust towards Naim Kuching Paragon. We greatly look forward to welcoming TMC in time to come,” she said.

