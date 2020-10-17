Personnel, equipment en route to Hospital Medan ATM Tawau as relief efforts intensify

KOTA KINABALU: A team of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel has departed from Subang to Tawau this morning in an Airbus 400, bringing along vital assets and supplies for the Hospital Medan ATM Tawau field hospital.

This was confirmed by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post this morning.

The field hospital, which was activated recently by MAF, is scheduled to begin operations on Oct 20.

“MAF’s Airbus 400 has departed this morning from Subang to Tawau bringing assets and personnel for the field hospital.

“Hospital Medan ATM Tawau is being actively developed in Tawau Sports Complex, about 10-12 minutes from Tawau Hospital.

“This field hospital will be used to treat non-Covid-19 cases such as surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedic and paediatric. This is to allow Tawau Hospital to focus on Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Hospital Medan, or field hospital under the Health Ministry and MAF has received a Perak royal award in July last year for setting up the Malaysian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh that had been in operation since December 2017.

MAF took over the hospital from the ministry in March 2018.

The team, however, were recalled home when the pandemic hit Bangladesh last January.