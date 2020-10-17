Power cut at suspected illegal gambling dens

KUCHING: Electricity supply to 10 premises in Siburan, Beratok, and Batu Kawah, allegedly involved in illegal gambling, was cut on Thursday (Oct 15).

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the premises were six coffee shops, one telecommunications shop, one residential unit, and two shophouses – whose nature of business could not be verified.

“This is part of our continuous effort to tackle illegal gambling operations in the district,” Aidil said in a statement yesterday.

He added the operation was carried out together with Sesco under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Members of the public are advised to share any relevant information on similar operations in their area with the Padawan District Police headquarters on 082-862233.