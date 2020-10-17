Shell’s plan of setting up new office in Miri a welcoming news — Ting

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting is all-out supportive of Shell’s plan to set up a new office here, believing that this would bring in economic benefits to this city.

He said according to a source, Shell is looking at establishing a new office here that can accommodate at least 1,000 employees, some of whom are said to be those on transfer from other regional offices.

“This is great news for Miri, which has been a key oil and gas hub since 1910.

“We welcome such plan for relocation and expansion of Shell Miri’s office, which should boost the population and also the spending power of Mirians – bringing about another round of economic growth for the city.

“Obviously, the supporting industries and the local employment market would benefit tremendously,” he said in a press statement issued yesterday.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, also believed that the new Shell office would result in the expansion of many social, cultural, entertainment, sports as well as food and beverage facilities to accommodate the needs, demands and lifestyles of the international community.

“The state government, through the local authorities and relevant agencies, would strongly support in facilitating an efficient and smooth establishment of the new office.

“I give Shell my 100-per cent support and will do all that is necessary to help them in matters that require government’s approvals and assistance,” assured the assistant minister.