STIDC to highlight Sarawak Young Designers programme

KUCHING: A webinar on ‘Road to Sarawak Young Designers: Designs, Industry, Passion and New Hope’ will be broadcast this Oct 21, running from 9am to 12.30pm.

Jointly run by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Fakultas Seni Rupa dan Desain (FSRD) of Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) of Indonesia, the session will carry the theme ‘Good Art is a Talent, Good Design is a Skill’.

The main objective of the webinar is to create awareness of the two-year ‘Sarawak Young Designers’ (SayD’SignersSarawak) – a training programme developed by the STIDC and has been implemented since 2018.

The event is targeted at university students and young designers in Sarawak who have the passion and keen interest in pursuing careers in design, especially furniture-designing.

In his remarks, STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet says it is the corporation’s hope that such forum would be able to provide some insights on the future outlook, as well as new hope and aspirations to the young designers in pursuing designing as a career, especially in the post Covid-19 era.

“The programme is also intended to publicise STIDC’s SayD’SignersSarawak among the students, attracting their interest and participation in this training programme,” he said in a statement.

For the upcoming webinar, six papers will be presented by a line-up of professional designers from Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, who will share with the participants their ideas and experiences.

Moreover, a special session on ‘Young Designers – New Hope and The Way Forward’ will also be held, led by professional designer Prof Datuk Ian Davis @ Iskandar Abdullah, the managing director of Selangor-based ArcRadius Consulting.

Davis is set to head a panel discussion covering opportunities and future direction in the design profession.

All interested designers, university students and also fresh graduates are welcome to join the webinar, of which the registration and admission are free of charge.

To know more, go to https://bit.ly/2FmYFBU for pre-registration, and also STIDC’s website www.sarawaktmber.gov.my.