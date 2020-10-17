Veggie sellers want market in Stapang lighted up

SIBU: Vegetable sellers and other traders in Stapang are requesting Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) to install lighting in their vegetable market to brighten up the area.

According to SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, the vegetable sellers had told him that trading in darkness was very inconvenient as they had to start operations around 4am during weekends.

Wong said this was conveyed to him during his visit to the market on Friday following request from the traders.

“During our conversation, the vegetable sellers requested that the SRDC install light in the market because many of them start work around 4am during weekends.

“They said trading in the dark was very inconvenient,” Wong, who is also SUPP Dudong branch chairman, said yesterday.

He added they also requested that the market be expanded to accommodate more vegetable farmers who sell their produce at the market on weekends.

Wong said he and SRDC health officer Ritty Sue had told them that they would bring the matter to their chairman Sempurai Petrus Neglai for discussion.

At the wet market, which has long been abandoned, not far away, Wong said he had met an old-timer who suggested that the wet market be turned into a food court in order to create employment opportunities for the locals.

Wong said he would convey the man’s suggestion to Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira and Sempurai for deliberation. Stapang comes under Tamin constituency.

Next, they went to check a public toilet and was told by the caretaker the water supply to the toilet was unreliable and often without water at all.

She said it was thus difficult for her to clean the toilet properly. She hoped the council would do something about it.

Wong, meanwhile, said he would pass the message to Sarawak Rural Water Supply Board for their action.