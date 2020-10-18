266 Brigade Infantry personnel screened for Covid-19

LAHAD DATU: A total of 266 officers and personnel from the 13th Brigade Infantry in Cenderawasih here underwent Covid-19 screening test at the base, yesterday.

The mass sampling for Covid-19 programme was initiated by the 13th Brigade with the cooperation from the Health Ministry.

The programme was carried out with the involvement of two health clinics, Tungku Health Clinic and Felda Sahabat Health Clinic.

All officers and members as well as those involved in operation were required to give out their sample.

Also present for screening test is 13th Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Abdul Razak Hussain, and wife.

This programme, was held with aims to ensure no Covid-19 chain inside the camp which is among the preventive initiatives in addition to complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) recommended during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).