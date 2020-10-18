Covid-19: Procurement for flood management in progress – Redzuan

MELAKA (Oct 18): The government is making the necessary procurement for flood management, including those required by workers to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the monsoon season which is between November and March.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the procurement included the purchase of new assets, such as boats, four-wheel drive vehicles, food items, tents and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have drawn up regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs), including the requirement for use of PPE by workers who will be involved in rescue mission and evacuation of flood victims as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is a challenge for the government to manage a flood disaster in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, where the new norms must be given priority,” he told reporters after a dinner with members of the print and electronic media in Melaka here yesterday.

In observing the prescribed SOP and new norms, he said, the number of flood victims at relief centres will be limited to ensure physical distancing among the evacuees.

On the number of workers to be involved in the flood management, he said there would be enough as the staff of agencies and departments under the various ministries would also be mobilised for the task. – Bernama