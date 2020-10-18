Covid continues record-breaking spree, Sabah still top with four more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia jumps to 869 yesterday, namely, the highest figure ever recorded since the pandemic afflicted the country.

Four deaths, all in Sabah, were reported as of 12 noon yesterday, making the total number of cumulative deaths in Malaysia due to the plague currently at 180 cases.

The state capital once again recorded the highest number of cases in the state with 98 cases, followed by Tawau (76), Semporna (71), Lahad Datu (42), Sandakan (39) and Tuaran (33).

A total of 234 of the cases were detected through close contact screenings, another 54 through the existing clusters, 161 from the other types of screenings and another two from the new Teduh Cluster in Lahad Datu.

Two of the fatalities were registered at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu while the other two were detected in the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan and Tawau Hospital.

The victims were aged between 53 and 88 with existing medical complications.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that, with the new development, the total number of cases in Malaysia had now surpassed the 19,000 figure, namely, 19,627 cases, with active infectious cases increasing to 6,886.

“’All the new cases today are local infections involving 745 citizens and 124 non-citizens with Sabah still recording the highest new infections, namely 451 cases (51.9 per cent),’’ he told a virtual media conference aired in the Facebook of the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said, overall, 224 cases (25.8 per cent) yesterday were from the Tembok Cluster, Remand Prison Cluster and the Seberang Perai Prison Cluster which were isolated cases in prisons and did not infect society.

A total of 20.3 per cent involved cases in the Klang Valley, namely, Selangor (159 cases), Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory (15 cases) and Putrajaya (two cases).

Detailing the number of cases in other states, Dr Noor Hisham said Penang recorded 189 cases, Kedah (38), Sarawak (four), Perak (four), Terengganu (three), Johor (two), Negeri Sembilan (one) and Melaka (one).

MOH had also identified five new Covid-19 clusters, making the number of active clusters, to date, at 81.

He said 302 cases of Covid-19 had recovered yesterday, making the total cumulative number of cases which had fully recovered at 12,561 cases.

Until to date, 91 positive Covid-19 cases were being treated at the Intensive Care Units (ICU), with 30 cases needing respiratory aid.