Daily press conference on Covid-19 situation

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will start to carry out daily press conference on Sabah’s Covid-19 situation on October 18.

The announcement was made by Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun in a statement yesterday.

It is understood that the the daily press conference would be held at Wisma Innoprise at 6.30pm.

Masidi had also advised the public to not panic over the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Although the daily reports show that the number of Covid-19 cases are high every day in Sabah, the people are advised to not panic and remain calm.

“The increase of cases in Sabah is also due to the expanded field screening results and targeted areas of infection in the 11 red zone districts namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tuaran, Penampang, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Papar and Kota Belud,” he said.

Separately, as of yesterday, the State Government has distributed a total of 42,580 food baskets.