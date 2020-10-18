Ex-Josephians new KGS Captains’ Alumni Golf champions

KUCHING: St Joseph’s School Alumni were crowned as the new champions of the 14th KGS Captains’ Alumni Golf at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The team captained by Dr David Sylvester Ling Sheng Tee registered a total team gross score of 505 strokes, based on the six best gross scores, to beat defending champions St Thomas’ School Alumni, Kolej Tanjong Lobang Alumni and Sacred Heart School Alumni.

Apart from lifting the Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah Challenge Trophy, the ex-Josephians also claimed the team nett title (based on 20 best nett scores) after posting a total score of 1,461 strokes while St Thomas’ School Alumni were second with a total score of 1,519 strokes.

St Joseph deputy captain Mazlan Mohd Salleh grabbed the individual nett title after he shot a six-under 66, followed by Ferdinand Janting Maurice and Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahman in second and third spots with scores of seven-under 67 and three-under 69 respectively.

The individual gross event was won by Daniel Yeo Thian Chai who shot an eight-over 80 while Abu Bakar Kiprawi and Nicholas Lau Lee Yau were second and third with scores of 83 and 84 respectively.

The annual team event organised by Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) attracted 128 golfers representing the four school alumni.

Earlier, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah assured KGS that his ministry will continue to support the tournament that promoted integration and unity among the golfers.

“I am happy to hear that this KGS Captains Alumni has been extended to golfers from other school alumni in the Captains Alumni All-Star,” said the event’s patron.

He was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, urged those alumni who own or head small, medium or large corporations to always find ways to reconnect and contribute back to their respective schools not only through donation drives but also giving guidance and opportunities in the form of industrial training, internship and organising students visits to the environment of the respective fields.