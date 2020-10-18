Fadillah: BDC flyover is safe for traffic use as no cracks observed

KUCHING (Oct 18): There are no structural cracks on one of the bridges of Kenyalang Flyover at BDC here as claimed in a viraled social media posting, said Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof today.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Fadillah who is also Petra Jaya MP, assured road users in Kuching that the Kenyalang Flyover is safe for traffic use.

He said investigation by Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak and a consultant firm Jurutera Jasa showed no cracks or structural cracks.

“The observation showed a diagonal line overlapping of concrete during different batching. This is normal in concreting due to formwork.

“What important is that it is not a crack. The bridge which was completed in 2010 is safe as per commented by the consultant,” he said.

A video clip of the so-called crack on the flyover had been circulating and shared through WhatsApp and Facebook since yesterday, and some even advised road users to avoid using the flyover and go below it.

A check on the site today saw many vehicles were using that stretch of the flyover and driving below it.