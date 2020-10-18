GoBald Virtual 2020 raises RM400,000

KUCHING: GoBald Virtual 2020 organised by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) attracted 134 participants and raised over RM400,000 when it ended 5pm yesterday.

This virtual charity event saw 74 shaving off their locks in moral support of children with cancer in Sarawak with SCCS president Jocelyn Hee shaving off in Miri Friday morning.

“We are very grateful to the public, not just from Sarawak but even from different parts of Malaysia who have come forward to support this campaign during this nation’s challenging time,” she said.

“With the funds, we are assured of being able to provide essential services to the children with cancer up to the end of this year,” she stated. adding that members of the public are welcomed to donate to the cause at www.gobald.my until the next GoBald event in 2021.

Yvette Yong, a medical student was one of the 19 participants from Peninsular Malaysia said she supported this campaign by going bald as she has seen first-hand how cancer affect families and children.

“I may not have the riches in the world, but God gave me this opportunity to use what I can to raise funds and awareness for these kids,”she added.

Since 1999, SCCS has supported more than 1,400 children and their families with emotional support, the running of halfway homes in Kuching and Miri for outstation patients receiving treatment at local government hospitals, monthly financial aid, medical treatment and procedures aid, training for medical staff, public education campaigns and various recreational activities throughout the year.

An average of 70 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in addition to children receiving on-going treatment as well as relapse cases. Much resources and energy is needed to ensure sustainable support for an average of 200 children suffering from cancer annually and their families.

Members of the public interested in providing continuous support can also sign up for SCCS Heart of Gold monthly donation programme at bit.ly/donate2sccs, or contact [email protected] to find out more.

SCCS thanked the sponsors; main supporter Sunway Medical Centre, media partner TeaFM, and many others for their contribution.

For the latest updates on GoBald, go to www.gobald.my or www.facebook.com/GoBald.