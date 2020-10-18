MRC plants saplings at SMK Sungai Paoh

SARIKEI: Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRC) Sarikei District Chapter observed MRC annual state-wide tree planting at SMK Sungai Paoh near here yesterday.

According to its honorary secretary Wong Siew Hung the annual event aims to inspire students and teachers to plant more trees to maintain ecological balance and mitigate climate-induced disaster risks.

“Our vision in that direction is to get the communities to be more resilient and better prepared for climate change impacts now and in the future,” he said.

He stressed that MRC as a humanitarian organisation is committed to climate change adaptation engagement programmes by promoting basic educational and awareness programmes on the global warming and climate change impact.

Tree planting is one such effort which also promotes volunteerism among MRC youths, Wong explained.

“We hope this tree planting project will be self-sustainable and appeal to everyone to join us in planting trees and flowers in school compounds to help green our communities,” he added.

Among the 120 who planted Syzygium saplings were local MRC exco members, teachers and youth members and school principal Anna Su.

(From right) Su and Wong plant tree saplings to commemorate the event.