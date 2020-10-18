Nanta presents cheque to church

KAPIT: Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi recently handed over a RM150,000-cheque from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to the Methodist Iban Church Bukit Goram.

In his speech before the presentation ceremony, he thanked Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also the minister in-charge of Unifor for approving the amount for the church here.

“We the MPs and assemblymen don’t discriminate. When we receive applications from the people, we recommend that whatever is applied for is successful. I am always in touch with Uggah,” said Nanta

“I also laud the management committee of Methodist Iban Church Bukit Goram for being very committed in improving their church.

“Spend the money to improve facilities and structures in the church. Don’t keep it in the bank. But, keep a proper record of how the money is spent,” he reminded them.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit and chairman of the church management board Begau Ngabong also spoke at the function, which was also attended by Pastor Jenny Wendy, Pastor Bangau Amping, a political secretary to chief minister Tapa Ata, and deputy walikota Watson Awan.