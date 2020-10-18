No need for cabinet reshuffle – Mohd Redzuan

MELAKA (Oct 18): There is no need for a cabinet reshuffle at the moment as the current government is functioning well, especially with the country still fighting against the spread of Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said the rumours on a cabinet reshuffle that had been spread could have been a personal statement made by some leaders, and did not represent any party in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I had a meeting with the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) yesterday and during the discussion, we do not see the need for a cabinet reshuffle at the moment.

“When the time the Cabinet is seen not functioning well, then the decision to reshuffle the Cabinet can be made. So there is no need to pressure the prime minister to reshuffle the cabinet,” he told reporters after a dinner with members of the print and electronic media in Melaka here yesterday.

Mohd Redzuan, who is Bersatu supreme council member, said all PN coalition party leaders, both without or holding cabinet post, should unite to strengthen the government’s administration for the benefit and well-being of the people.

He said all political party leaders should also be responsible and fight for the people, especially to alleviate their worries over the country’s political crisis, which is still unstable, and economic situation, which is affected by the spread of Covid-19.

Mohd Redzuan, who is Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, said leaders who are selfish should be rejected because they would give negative impact, especially to the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, he said Muhyiddin should not bow to demands made by some quarters, including calling for him to step down, as he had been performing his duties well.

On media reports claiming that Muhyiddin is expected to meet Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to discuss the current political situation in the country today, Mohd Redzuan said the three leaders are likely to discuss the consensus, including to end the talks on the cabinet reshuffle. – Bernama