Parents reassured of SOP compliance in preschools

KUCHING: Parents should have full confidence in sending their children to childcare centres and kindergartens, advises Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Developent Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She says full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) by the operators, children, teachers and parents helps prevent the spread of Covid-19, as parents have to go back to work.

“When we decided to allow ‘taska’ (nurseries) and ‘tadika’ (kindergartens) to reopen, parents were initially worried, but I had confidence in the operators because prior to the reopening, we had visited these premises.

“Disinfection works had been done (on the premises), briefings conducted to the teachers and parents, equipment all washed and activities as well as attendance of the children arranged so there would be physical distancing,” she said when officiating at the National Children’s Day celebration in Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Norkiah here yesterday.

She added that the closure was only necessary when a parent or parents tested positive for Covid-19, as was a case in Lawas.