Sabah CM, wife discharged today after recovery from Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has recovered from Covid-19.

He was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) at around 10.30am today.

His wife, Datin Seri Panglima Julia Salag, was also allowed to return home.

Concerned over the surge in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, Hajiji said the state government would do its level best to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“It is imperative that the people are disciplined, cooperative and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government.”

Hajiji thanked the state Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, QEH director Dr William Gotulis, Infectious Diseases Unit chief Dr Lee Heng Gee, medical specialists and nurses who have treated him and his wife.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all, particularly those who have prayed for his recovery and health, as well as the frontliners for sacrificing their time and energy in stemming the spread of Covid-19.

Hajiji had tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalised on Oct 9. He had previously underwent voluntary self-quarantine after being exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual.