Temporary tents for hawkers in Putatan

KOTA KINABALU: Temporary structures will be constructed by the Putatan District Council for the hawkers whose stalls in the Putatan market cum tamu were damaged by the storm on Friday night.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, said the local authority would also do the same for the hawkers in Kampung Pasir Putih whose stalls were also damaged.

Shahelmy said this after inspecting the aftermath of the storm which occurred from about 9pm two nights ago.

The Tanjung Keramat assemblyman said relevant authorities and his ministry would be identifying the structural damages caused by the strong winds on Friday night while the engineer from the state Public Works Department would be evaluating the structural integrity of the Putatan market cum tamu.

According to him the storm caused extensive damages to the market and stalls to the extent that some of the hawkers not being able to open for business.

“However the relevant authorities together with the Putatan district council have agreed to provide temporary tents for those affected so that they can conduct their daily business,” he said.

He later visited a few houses in Kampung Pasir Putih Putatan which sustained structural danage after the storm blew off part of the roof.

Shahelmy later inspected SK Pekan Putatan which also sustained some damages due to the storm.

Also present were Putatan district officer Zainuddin Awang, Putatan District Council’s executive officer Abd Said Embok and the district’s Welfare officer Saira Tapa.

The strong winds on Friday night lasted about 15 minutes followed by heavy rain till about 1am on Saturday.