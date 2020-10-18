What has become of the tamu at Desa Pujut 2?

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) is urged to explain the fate of the tamu (market) at Desa Pujut 2, which has long been neglected until it was labelled a ‘white elephant’ project.

Sarwak Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Senator Alan Ling said the project should not be neglected without making any plans to utilise it.

“There used to be hawkers and traders running their businesses at the market but it did not last long,” said Ling after making a site visit recently. He was accompanied by DAP Long Lama chairman Marcus Hugo and DAP Piasau vice chairman Tan Huong Ing.

Ling, who is also PH Sarawak secretary, urged MCC to re-evaluate the benefits of the project rather than letting it go obsolete.

“The project was completed in October 2017 but it is still abandoned until today. There are no hawkers or traders operating their business there,” he said.

Ling claimed that no proper planning was made before and after the project completion, causing it to be neglected.

“It is a waste of government funds because the project is not fully utilised by the people.

“In fact, its location is not very strategic. It is hidden behind a commercial building in Desa Pujut 2.

“I hope the MCC and Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin can explain and state the direction and measures to be taken to resolve this matter,” he added.