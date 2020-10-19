12 arrested for suspected involvement in online gambling during raid at house in Jalan Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Oct 19): Twelve individuals were arrested for suspected involvement in online gambling during a raid on a ‘Calling Centre’ premises at a terrace house located in Jalan Batu Kawa here last night.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong said the suspect consisted of five male foreigners, a local female and six female foreigners aged between 18 and 28 years old.

“The operation was conducted by a team from Sarawak Contingent Police Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism Unit (D7) at around 7.30pm at the location,” he said in a statement today.

During the raid, he said a female foreigner hid behind a closet in an attempt to avoid getting caught by the police.

A total of eleven laptops believed to be used for the online gambling were also confiscated by the police.

Leong explained that the house was made as a calling centre and was operating for about five months, adding that the online gambling centre’s monthly collection was around RM100,000 to RM150,000.

All suspects were apprehended and investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953 and Immigration Act.

Meanwhile, Leong revealed at a total of 676 premises involved in gambling activities were cut from power supply during a joint operation with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) from Jan 1 to Oct 17.