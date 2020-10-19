Be aware of shared responsibility in fight against Covid-19, public reminded

BAU: The public must always be aware of their roles in helping to stop the chain of Covid-169 infections, instead of leaving this responsibility solely to the relevant agencies such as the security forces, said Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon.

In this sense, he reminded everyone about the seriousness of this pandemic and the importance of complying with the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Let us fight Covid-19 together, as this is not just the sole responsibility of the authorities.

“It is very crucial for all of us follow the SOP, set by the Ministry of Health (MoH),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Poge said the police would continue to conduct integrated enforcement operations throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, in collaboration with the Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the local authorities.

“As you know, these operations cover public places, especially those with large crowds where the SOP compliance might be overlooked.

“Regular inspections would take place at commercial hubs, eateries, recreational centres, places of worships and other premises that are allowed to operate throughout the RMCO period,” he said.

Poge pointed out that the operations were never meant to make things hard for everyone.

“The most important thing is ensuring that everyone would fully comply with the SOP such as wearing face masks at public places, fully observing the proper physical distancing, washing or sanitising your hands regularly, and adhering to the requirements such as temperature-scanning and checking in via logbook or the apps before entering any establishment,” he added.