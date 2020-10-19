Beliong villagers to be connected with ferry service by 2022

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 19): Villagers in Beliong would be able to drive their car all the way to their homes once the proposed Beliong-Tambirat ferry service is operational some time in 2022, said Asajaya assemblyman Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister said all this while, villagers from nine villages in Beliong, which is surrounded by Sungai Sarawak and Batang Samarahan, have been parking their cars at the Tambirat jetty and have to use boats to cross the 500 metres wide Batang Samarahan to get to their homes.

Only motorcycles and bicycles would be able to hitch rides on the boats to cross the river, he added.

“The state government is allocating RM13 million per year for the ferry’s operational cost. The construction of the ferry ramps are expected to begin in February 2021, and to be completed within 12 months or the early part of 2022,” he told reporters after visiting the proposed sites for the ferry ramps at Beliong near Asajaya near here this morning.

Once completed, he said, the ferry service would benefit some 2,000 residents of Kampung Beliong, Kampung Beliong Cina, Kampung Lubok Kura, Kampung Tanju Ulu, Kampung Sungai Tanju, Kampung Beradek, Kampung Beradek Cina, Kampung Semilang and Kampung Tiang Api.

On top of the ferry ramps, Abdul Karim said the government is also planning to build new connecting roads between the villages on the river island, as well as upgrading existing roads there.

He said these proposed road projects would be split into five phases, where Phase 1 would be to connect the island side of the ferry ramps to Kampung Sungai Tanju/Kampung Beliong and the southernmost village Kampung Lubok Kura.

Abdul Karim said Phase 1 of the Jalan Kampung Sungai Tanju/Kampung Beliong to Kampung Lubok Kura, costing about RM28 million, would be constructed under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA).

Phase 2 would be a connecting road between Kampung Beliong and Kampung Tanju under IRSDA with an estimated cost of RM2 million, he added.

“Phase 3 is the upgrading of the village road between Kampung Beradek and Kampung Semilang under the Rural Development Minister by the Rural Development Branch of JKR Sarawak costing about RM45 million.

“Phase 4 would be the construction of Jalan Kampung Beliong/Kampung Beliong Cina under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) Programme 2021 costing about RM1 million.

“Phase 5 would be an RC (Reinforced Concrete) bridge and approach road from industrial road Kampung Baru (mainland) to Jalan Kampung Beliong/Kampung Lubok Kura under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) costing about RM60 million,” Abdul Karim highlighted.

While the estimated time of completion for the road projects is not known yet, he hoped that the completion of Phase 1 would at least be syncronised with the completion of the ferry ramps so that when the ferry is operational, vehicles using the ferry would also be able to use the road.

Asked if the government would consider constructing a bridge instead of just ferry ramps to connect Kampung Beliong to the mainland, Assistant Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the ferry would only be a temporary solution.

He said the state government would consider constructing a bridge if the volume of vehicles using the ferry increases and there are a lot of demands from villagers after five years.

“What is important now is to get the connectivity first, then we will consider constructing a bridge,” he said.