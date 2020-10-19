Covid-19: No new cases recorded in Sarawak today, 2 clusters remain active

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state to 768, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In a press conference on Covid-19 updates, Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said there were no new infection clusters but the previous two clusters namely the Bah Arnab Cluster and Putra Cluster in Bintulu remained active.

The Bah Arnab Cluster recorded no new cases, maintaining the the number of positive cases at 12 including the index case.

“Until 12 pm Monday, a total of 40 individuals have been screened where 12 were found positive, of which eight cases were detected through a second screening on the 10th day. 28 were found negative,” he said.

As for the Putra Cluster, Uggah said no new cases were recorded, with the number of positive cases remained at six, including the index case. One case has been detected and registered in Selangor.

“As of 12pm Monday, a total of 190 individuals have been screened, where six were positive, and 183 individuals were found negative.

“A total of 79 individuals were screened for the second time (Day 10) where all 79 were found to be negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said there were two cases of recovery and discharge recorded today from Miri and Sibu.

“As of today, 703 or 91.54 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 46 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 32 cases are being treated at SGH, seven cases at Miri Hospital, and seven at Bintulu Hospital,” he said.

He added that there were no cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUI), there were eight new cases recorded, with two still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,899 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 131 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of PUS to 1,699 individuals at 23 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 26,867.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.47 per cent of total cases.