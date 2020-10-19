EMCO at Kepayan Prison, staff quarters from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): An Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented at the Kepayan Prison and its staff quarters in Kampung Matambai, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, from tomorrow until Nov 2.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 14-day EMCO involved 3,511 individuals comprising 2,914 prisoners and 597 prison staff.

He said the decision was made during the National Security Council (MKN) Special Meeting today following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“To control the spread of the disease at the prison and staff quarters, and upon the advice of the MOH (Ministry of Health Malaysia), the EMCO allows the movements in and out of the area to be controlled, and facilitate Covid-19 screenings.

“Food supplies will be distributed by the Sabah state government and coordinated by the State Disaster Operations Control Centre,” he said during his press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said Malaysians working in Singapore have never been barred from returning home, and that they were only required to make an application via the MyTravelPass system on the Malaysian Immigration Department’s official website at www.imi.gov.my.

Commenting further on Malaysians working in Singapore who did not wish to return home using the Periodical Commuting Arrangement (PCA), he said they could head directly to the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) entrance or the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Johor Bahru and undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

“The permission given is for the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and it was previously announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Further information on this matter can be obtained from the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 649 individuals were detained for flouting the RMCO yesterday, with 606 of them compounded and 43 remanded.

A third of them, namely 213 individuals were penalised for not wearing face masks, while 151 were caught for not observing physical distancing, followed by those carrying out activities at entertainment centres (75), among others.

On the Ops Benteng operation, he said 92 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday, including 26 arrested at a prawn farm in Johor Bharu, with a total of four vehicles seized.

A total of 262 roadblocks under the operation were also imposed nationwide, he added. – Bernama